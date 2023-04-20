Exit 18 on GA 400 opens ahead of schedule

Construction of the new GA 400 Exit 18 has gone more quickly than initially expected.

Forsyth County announced on the afternoon of Wednesday, April 19, that all ramps at Exit 18, located at the junction of GA 400 and Highway 369, opened ahead of schedule.

The southbound exit ramp onto 369 and the southbound merging ramp to 400 were originally anticipated to open on the evening of April 20.