Expect traffic delays at this busy intersection next week Workers install 140-foot, 59-ton beams along the Hwy. 369 and Ga. 400 overpass. Photo courtesy of Forsyth County. There will be intermittent traffic delays and alternate traffic patterns at the intersection of Hwy. 369 and Ga. 400 on Tuesday, Nov. 7.