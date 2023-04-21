Expect traffic delays at these Forsyth County locations next week

Expect lane closures and delays at Forsyth County locations during the week of April 23-29.



Due to fieldwork related to the Lake Lanier Return Flow System, several locations along roads in the county will present drivers with lane closures and delays. The work is anticipated to take about two hours at each location, between the hours of 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day until complete.

The locations where fieldwork is to take place are as follows:

• Ga. 400 southbound shoulder near Exit 13

• Ga. 400 northbound shoulder and northbound on-ramp at Exit 13

• Shiloh Road at Mars Hill intersection

• Access Road

• Pendley Road

• Ronald Reagan Boulevard at Bill Cantrell Quarry entrance intersections

• Buford Highway at Sanders Road intersections

• Sanders Road

• Buford Dam Road at Sanders Road intersection

Crews will be performing soil boring to determine the soil composition and conditions before construction of the return flow pipeline begins.

The purpose of the Lake Lanier Return Flow System project is to convey reuse water from the Fowler Water Reclamation Facility directly to Lake Lanier.

For Forsyth County to withdraw water from Lake Lanier, it is required by the state of Georgia and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers - who control the flow of water into and out of the lake - that the water must be conveyed back to the lake via a return flow pipeline.



