GDOT awards $7 million bid for resurfacing of McGinnis Ferry

The Georgia Department of Transportation has awarded the bid for the resurfacing of nearly seven miles of McGinnis Ferry Road.



In a news release, GDOT officials said a bid worth about $7 million has been awarded to C.W. Matthews Contracting Company Inc., and the project “will consist of 6.757 miles of milling, inlay and plant mix resurfacing on [Hwy.] 141 from north of McGinnis Ferry Road to south of [Hwy.] 9 in Forsyth County.”

The project is one of $182 million in projects that GDOT awarded in April.

The resurfacing work is one of several projects coming to McGinnis Ferry, including a new Ga. 400 interchange.

The project will add a full-diamond interchange and will add northbound and southbound auxiliary lanes on Ga. 400 south to Windward Parkway ramps and north to the McFarland Parkway ramps of the existing McGinnis Ferry bridge, which will be replaced in the project.

Another project on the roadway will widen McGinnis Ferry 4.6 miles from Sargent Road to Union Hill Road. The project includes widening the road to two new lanes in each direction with a 20-foot-wide raised median, a 16-foot-wide urban shoulder with a 10-foot-wide multi-use path on the north side and a 12-foot-wide urban shoulder with a six-foot sidewalk on the south.