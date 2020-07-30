GDOT: Hwy. 306 set to reopen today after culvert repair

The Georgia Depart­ment of Transportation and construction partner Vertical Earth have been working on replacing a culvert Hwy. 306/Keith Bridge Road since June 1. GDOT officials say the plan is to reopen the road to traffic by this afternoon or early evening.

A culvert is a drainage structure primarily used to carry water through embankments to facilitate water flow. Culverts can be used to relieve drainage or to redirect water under a road to reduce the effects of erosion.

