Gov. Kemp announces funding for these Forsyth County road projects
07222024KEMP INVESTMENT
Gov. Brian Kemp announced that state funds will help complete the widening of SR 20 in Forsyth County. - photo by FCN file photo
A $1.5 billion infrastructure investment announced by Gov. Brian Kemp will help fund major road widening projects in Forsyth County.