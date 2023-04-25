This is how area residents can weigh in on the future of transportation in Forsyth County

The Forsyth County community has been invited to weigh in on the future of transportation in the county.
On Wednesday, April 26, from 5-7 p.m., the county will host the Forsyth Comprehensive Transportation Plan open-house event at the Central Park Recreation Center located at 2300 Keith Bridge Road.
The Comprehensive Transportation Plan is used as a basis to determine future funding and implementation of transportation projects and infrastructure.
At the open-house event, there will be a presentation of a five-year update on Forsyth County’s transportation network, as well as discussion about what projects will be considered for implementation over the next 20 years.
The community is invited to attend the event provide feedback on future projects and the plan for the Forsyth County’s transportation network.
Those who cannot attend can still give feedback by completing an online survey at www.ForsythCTP2024.com.