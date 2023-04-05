New Hwy. 369 overpass bridge at Ga. 400 opens to drivers

After years of construction, the first drivers have crossed the newest bridge over Ga. 400.

At about 9:47 p.m. on Tuesday, April 4, the new Hwy. 369 bridge opened to east-west drivers, as crews closed northbound traffic on Ga. 400 at Exit 17 and began work to remove the signalized intersection at the new Exit 18.

“Along with the traffic shift, the signaled intersection at SR 369 and 400 will be removed,” Forsyth County government officials said in a recent news release. “This shift will result in several related traffic pattern changes.”

The closure between Exit 17 and the new Exit 18 is to allow the construction of the northbound exit ramp at the interchange.

Work is expected to be done by the morning of Wednesday, April 5, weather permitting, when traffic is expected to resume without the detour and the new ramp at Exit 18 will open.