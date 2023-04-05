New Hwy. 369 overpass bridge at Ga. 400 opens to drivers

After years of construction, the first drivers have crossed the newest bridge over Ga. 400.
At about 9:47 p.m. on Tuesday, April 4, the new Hwy. 369 bridge opened to east-west drivers, as crews closed northbound traffic on Ga. 400 at Exit 17 and began work to remove the signalized intersection at the new Exit 18.
“Along with the traffic shift, the signaled intersection at SR 369 and 400 will be removed,” Forsyth County government officials said in a recent news release. “This shift will result in several related traffic pattern changes.”
The closure between Exit 17 and the new Exit 18 is to allow the construction of the northbound exit ramp at the interchange.
Work is expected to be done by the morning of Wednesday, April 5, weather permitting, when traffic is expected to resume without the detour and the new ramp at Exit 18 will open.
During the closure, drivers wanting to continue north will need to take a right onto Hwy. 306 eastbound, make a left onto Hwy. 369 and “continue to the new signalized intersection at the relocated entrance to Browns Bridge Church” before turning right back onto the northbound lane.
According to the release, southbound Ga. 400 drivers will not have access to Hwy. 369 in either direction “following the overnight removal of the signaled intersection,” which is expected to last about 15 days after the start of work on Tuesday.
“During this period, crews will finalize the construction of the new SB exit ramp on to SR 369,” the release said.
Southbound drivers are advised to take Exit 17 to reach Hwy. 369 until the project is completed.
Another part of the project will be the removal of the traffic light at Martin Road. A median will be placed to divide the northbound and southbound lanes and prohibit any left turns.
FCN reporter Daniel Dotson contributed to this report.