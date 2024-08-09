A portion of a busy road in the city of Cumming will be closed for at least a month due to a road project.
Road project to shut down busy road in Cumming for several weeks
Latest
-
Forsyth County is spending $7.7 million on repaving in 2024-25. These roads will be done first
-
Improvements to these roadways and intersections are outlined in Forsyth County’s Transportation Plan update
-
Gov. Kemp announces funding for these Forsyth County road projects
-
GDOT awards $122 million for Hwy. 20 widening, resurfacing project