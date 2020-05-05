Some lanes closed on Ga. 400 this week for Pilgrim Mill bridge work

According to county officials, Ga. 400 will have north and southbound lane closures and traffic paces due to the demolition of the remaining Pilgrim Mill Road bridge. Drivers can expect the following lane closures this week:
Tuesday, May 5: Ga. 400 north/south – multiple daytime traffic paces
Wednesday, May 6: Ga. 400 north – shoulder closure
Thursday, May 7: Ga. 400 north – shoulder closure
Friday, May 9: Ga. 400 north – shoulder closure
These closures are all weather permitting so there may some fluctuation. Updates will be posted on the county’s Facebook and Twitter pages.