Some lanes closed on Ga. 400 this week for Pilgrim Mill bridge work

According to county officials, Ga. 400 will have north and southbound lane closures and traffic paces due to the demolition of the remaining Pilgrim Mill Road bridge. Drivers can expect the following lane closures this week:

Tuesday, May 5: Ga. 400 north/south – multiple daytime traffic paces

Wednesday, May 6: Ga. 400 north – shoulder closure

Thursday, May 7: Ga. 400 north – shoulder closure

Friday, May 9: Ga. 400 north – shoulder closure

These closures are all weather permitting so there may some fluctuation. Updates will be posted on the county’s Facebook and Twitter pages.