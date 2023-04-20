What to expect at the new Ga. 400 Exit 18

The newest exit on Ga. 400 is now open for public use.
On Wednesday, April 19, Forsyth County announced the official opening of the southbound entrance and exit ramps at the new Exit 18 junction located at Ga. 400 and SR 369.
The opening of the southbound ramps came only 14 days after the opening of the northbound ramps on April 5. Construction was completed one day ahead of schedule.
The new cloverleaf intersection replaces the four-way traffic signal that once stood at 400 and SR 369 and forced GDOT to request the removal of the traffic signal further north at Martin Road.
Due to the removal of the light, there is no longer the option to turn left at the intersection of 400 and Martin Road. All access to and from 400 at that intersection is limited to right turns.
As GDOT representative Terrance Cooper explained it in a video released by Forsyth County, “Due to the close proximity of Exit 18, GDOT wanted to eliminate potentially hazardous conditions with cars having to stop as they’re trying to accelerate getting into 400.”
Before the southbound ramps were opened, traffic was redirected to Exit 17 where drivers could take Keith Bridge Road or Highway 9 to reach SR 369. The new southbound exit ramp takes traffic to a tie-in at a new traffic signal by the Chevron gas station, from which drivers can turn to go either eastbound or westbound on 369.
The vision of the final project includes widening of 369 and the overpass bridge to expand the road from two lanes to four lanes.
According to Forsyth County Director of Capital Projects John Jefferson, the widening project is 12-15 months out.