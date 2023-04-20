What to expect at the new Ga. 400 Exit 18

The newest exit on Ga. 400 is now open for public use.

On Wednesday, April 19, Forsyth County announced the official opening of the southbound entrance and exit ramps at the new Exit 18 junction located at Ga. 400 and SR 369.

The opening of the southbound ramps came only 14 days after the opening of the northbound ramps on April 5. Construction was completed one day ahead of schedule.



