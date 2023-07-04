By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great local journalism.
Where to expect paving delays in north Forsyth
SR 306 at SR 369 traffic control
Traffic delays expected for the next 10 days while crews resume road work at SR 306 and SR 369. Image courtesy of Forsyth County
Lane closures and traffic pacing will cause some delays in the coming weeks in north Forsyth County.