Why access to Martin Road is changing again in north Forsyth

During a May 9 work session, the Forsyth County Board of Commissioners voted unanimously to approve a staff request to begin a process that would allow construction vehicles access to Martin Road, where a zoning condition previously allowed only emergency access.

The request follows deadline complications between the County and Toll Brothers Building Company regarding the construction of the Coal Mountain Connector and its effect on the development of the Coal Mountain Town Center.

“The timing in which Toll Brothers wants to move forward and the timing of our Coal Mountain Connector project are slightly off,” said County Manager David McKee. “What staff’s request is, is to have the county initiate a zoning condition amendment that simply allows for access on Martin Road until such time that the Coal Mountain Connector is completed.”