Why access to Martin Road is changing again in north Forsyth

During a May 9 work session, the Forsyth County Board of Commissioners voted unanimously to approve a staff request to begin a process that would allow construction vehicles access to Martin Road, where a zoning condition previously allowed only emergency access.
The request follows deadline complications between the County and Toll Brothers Building Company regarding the construction of the Coal Mountain Connector and its effect on the development of the Coal Mountain Town Center.
“The timing in which Toll Brothers wants to move forward and the timing of our Coal Mountain Connector project are slightly off,” said County Manager David McKee. “What staff’s request is, is to have the county initiate a zoning condition amendment that simply allows for access on Martin Road until such time that the Coal Mountain Connector is completed.”
The approval of the Coal Mountain Town Center included a zoning condition that specified that the access point at Martin Road would be used only for emergency purposes. It is this condition that Forsyth County will temporarily amend.
Following the zoning condition amendment, the back entrance of the Coal Mountain Town Center development, near the intersection of Highway 9 and Martin Road, will be utilized by construction vehicles to access the site more easily.
“This will allow for both construction projects to occur concurrently with as limited impact as possible,” said Forsyth County Communications Director Russell Brown. “Once the Coal Mountain Connector is complete, town center construction vehicles will utilize that entrance to the development and the Martin Road exit will return to emergency access only.”
The Coal Mountain Connector project, which is to be an arterial road connecting the entrance of the Bridgetowne subdivision and Coal Mountain Drive, was approved by the Board of Commissioners in 2018.
“The connector is anticipated to be completed, weather permitting, in 18 months following the going out bid,” said Brown. “It is slated to go to bid in July 2023, putting the anticipated completion in December of 2024 or early 2025.”
Upon opening the southbound ramp at Exit 18 last month, GDOT required that a traffic signal be removed from the junction of Ga. 400 and Martin Road, at the opposite end. Because of this, drivers are no longer able to make left turns onto or off Martin Road at Ga. 400.