Why this family was chosen to be the first to drive on the new Hwy. 369 overpass

Bobby Thomas said he was contacted by Forsyth District 4 Commissioner Cindy Jones Mills, who represents the area, just hours before the bridge opened and first declined the honor. He changed his mind after talking it over with the family, saying he asked, “Hey, how would you guys like to do this, and they said, ‘Oh sure, it sounds like fun.’”

Brett Johnson, CEO of Vertical Earth, the construction firm that worked on the project, said the first drivers were selected because of their connection to Thomas Lumber Company on Hwy. 369. The company opened in 1927 and is reportedly the oldest family-owned business in Forsyth County.

“I talked to Commissioner [Cindy Jones] Mills, and she and I discussed who would be appropriate to be the first official car to drive over the bridge, and she suggested Bobby Thomas and his family because they’ve got a business that has been in the family for [almost] 100 years there in Coal Mountain,” Johnson said on Wednesday.

“It’s really the only privately owned business still there in that strip of 369, and so they had three generations of family drive over the bridge at the same time, being the first car.”