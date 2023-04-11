Why this family was chosen to be the first to drive on the new Hwy. 369 overpass

A local family made history when they were the first public drivers to cross the new Hwy. 369 overpass over Ga. 400.
At about 9:42 p.m. on Tuesday, April 4, Bobby Thomas, of Thomas Lumber Company, and his daughter and grandson, Melissa and Thomas Durand, were the first to cross the bridge. Thomas Durand was the one driving the car.
“He’s 15, he’s got his learner’s license. Since we were going along, we let him do the driving,” Thomas said. “So, he actually got to be the first one to drive across, and he thought it was big deal, which I guess it was, that’s not a thing a lot of 15-year-olds get to do.”
Bobby Thomas said he was contacted by Forsyth District 4 Commissioner Cindy Jones Mills, who represents the area, just hours before the bridge opened and first declined the honor. He changed his mind after talking it over with the family, saying he asked, “Hey, how would you guys like to do this, and they said, ‘Oh sure, it sounds like fun.’”
Brett Johnson, CEO of Vertical Earth, the construction firm that worked on the project, said the first drivers were selected because of their connection to Thomas Lumber Company on Hwy. 369. The company opened in 1927 and is reportedly the oldest family-owned business in Forsyth County.
“I talked to Commissioner [Cindy Jones] Mills, and she and I discussed who would be appropriate to be the first official car to drive over the bridge, and she suggested Bobby Thomas and his family because they’ve got a business that has been in the family for [almost] 100 years there in Coal Mountain,” Johnson said on Wednesday.
“It’s really the only privately owned business still there in that strip of 369, and so they had three generations of family drive over the bridge at the same time, being the first car.”
With the business near the new overpass – which was opened along with the new northbound Exit 18 along with the removal of traffic lights along Ga. 400 at the former Martin Road and Hwy. 369 intersections – Thomas said traffic had already improved along 400. He said he hoped the widening project along Hwy. 369 would also improve the flow of vehicles near the store.
“I think it’s going to be much better once they get it finished because traffic will flow a whole lot better not having to stop on 400. It’ll flow on and off without having to stop, so I think it will speed things up a good bit. Particularly, the traffic on 400 is already.”
Thomas said that his grandson is the fifth generation of the family to live in the area.
“Our business, in 2027, will be 100 years old at the same location,” he said. “The Thomas family, going back from Thomas for five generations, lived here on this same site across the road, and this lumberyard has been in the Thomas family since 1927.”
While the family already has history in the area, Thomas said he was happy to see that his grandson was able to make history of his own.
“I said, ‘Thomas, when you’re an old guy,’” Thomas recalled, “‘you can point to that bridge and say, ‘You know what, I was the first one to drive across it.’”