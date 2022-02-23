Work on Ga. 400 in north Forsyth may affect traffic this weekend

Commuters can expect delays and traffic pacing on Ga. 400 southbound beginning just north of Settingdown Road through the Hwy. 369 intersection Feb. 25 and 26, weather permitting, according to the county’s website.

The traffic impact is to allow for the positioning of beams, cranes and rigging for the installation of bridge beams for the new interchange at Ga. 400 and Hwy. 369.

Pacing of southbound traffic is expected to begin both nights at 8 p.m., and end each morning at 9 a.m. The work is weather dependent so there may be some fluctuation. Updates will be posted on the county’s Facebook and Twitter pages as necessary, according to the county.

Click here to view the Forsyth County Transportation Projects Map for a look at updates on this road project and others in Forsyth County.