By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great local journalism.
Four earthquakes reported near Lake Lanier were part of a ‘swarm sequence’. Here’s what that means
06172024EARTHQUAKES
This map on the U.S. Geological Survey website shows where four small earthquakes, defined as a 'swarm,' occurred in the Lake Lanier area from June 6-13, 2024.
Researchers are defining the four small earthquakes that rumbled across the Lake Lanier area last week as a possible “swarm sequence.”