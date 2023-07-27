By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great local journalism.
Here's where Forsyth County crews will and won't clean up storm damage
Storm damage
Trees and powerlines were down across Forsyth County on Friday, July 21 as crews worked to respond to damage from a severe thunderstorm on Thursday. - photo by Kelly Whitmire
Forsyth County crews are continuing to remove debris and clear roadways a week after a severe thunderstorm brought down trees and power lines throughout the county.