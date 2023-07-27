Forsyth County crews are continuing to remove debris and clear roadways a week after a severe thunderstorm brought down trees and power lines throughout the county.
Here's where Forsyth County crews will and won't clean up storm damage
Latest
-
How Forsyth County’s first responders dealt with the recent severe storm that ripped through the area
-
Forsyth County experienced 90-plus mph winds during recent storm, no tornado detected
-
Power, water restored for many as crews respond to storm damage
-
Repair crews continue to work after ‘epic’ thunderstorm hits Forsyth County