Power has been restored across Forsyth County after storms hit north Georgia on Tuesday evening.
Power restored after storms left thousands in the dark, but a bright double rainbow in the sky
Latest
-
Thousands without power after storms push through Forsyth County
-
Here are 7 ways to save money on your energy bill this summer
-
If you think it’s hotter than usual in Forsyth County, you’re right. Here’s what you need to know about the heat this summer
-
Four earthquakes reported near Lake Lanier were part of a ‘swarm sequence’. Here’s what that means