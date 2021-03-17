Severe weather possible in Forsyth County as storms move through area

The National Weather Service has said there is an increased potential for severe weather today through Thursday, March 18 in Forsyth County.

Kyle Thiem, meteorologist at the National Weather Service’s Peachtree City office, said the thunderstorms are anticipated to pass through the area between 6-11 a.m., Thursday.

“We’re expecting we could have some widespread severe threats,” Thiem said. “We could have strong damaging winds, maybe some large hail. Some tornadoes will be possible as well.”

Forsyth County is in the marginal/slight risk category today and tonight. Forsyth County will be in the enhanced risk category on Thursday. Enhanced risk means that numerous severe storms are possible with a chance of tornadoes, wind damage or hail around 1 to 2 inches in diameter.