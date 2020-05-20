Adlen Robinson: Follow my new guide to going organic

In today’s world, more and more people are thinking about and talking about getting healthy and maintaining that optimal health.

Have you given much thought to eating organic food? Do you wonder if organic food is really better for you or if it is just hype to get you to pay more at the grocery store?

- photo by Adlen Robinson I am a true believer that organic food is incredibly important for your health and excited to tell you about my new book, “Organic Food and Kitchen Matters.”

My book is a short read but promises to give you valuable information about why eating organic food is so much better for you.

I explain what foods are important to eat organically and what foods are OK to eat when they are conventionally grown. In addition, I share shopping tips — including where I shop and what I buy, meal planning guidance and so much more.

I will teach you how to be a label sleuth so you will be an expert on knowing just what is in your food and what things you should avoid. Many times there are ingredients in your food that are not only bad, but in many cases, unnecessary.

For example, did you know that most commercial pickles have a food dye in them? I have canned pickles for years and never once reached for dye to add to them.

You know those little packets of taco seasoning? They might be convenient but making your own taco seasoning is a snap to do and doesn’t contain chemicals or additives. I will show you how.

When is the last time you did an overhaul and cleaned out your kitchen? Do you really need those hundreds of plastic containers? What about those lids that don’t match any container?

Well, in my book I give you steps to organizing your kitchen for good and filling your shelves and cabinets with tools that will help you not only be a better cook, but also enjoy the process.

When is the last time you did a thorough clean out of your refrigerator and freezer? I will give you strategies for organizing yours in a way that makes things easy to locate and saves you time when you are cooking.

If you are lucky enough to have a pantry, I offer lots of tips on organizing it and keeping it that way. You will also get a complete list of what your well-stocked pantry should contain.

Once your refrigerator, freezer and pantry are full of healthy ingredients, you can read my top cooking tips to make you the excellent home chef you have always wanted to be. Organic food matters — get my book and you will see why it is critical.

Check out my website at www.adlenshomematters.com where there is a link to buy the book. As always, I want my readers to be healthy and stay that way. Please stay in touch and email me if you have any questions.

Adlen Robinson is an award winning columnist and author of “Organic Food and Kitchen Matters.” You can email her at adlen@adlenshomematters.com.