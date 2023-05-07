Cinco de Mayo May 2023

There is never a bad time to eat Mexican food, but it is especially delicious on Cinco de Mayo. Why not avoid the crowds this year and make your own Mexican delicacies? Here are some simple, yet delicious recipes to help you celebrate.
Sausage Queso
1 pound ground pork sausage
8 ounces cream cheese, cut into cubes
2 (10-ounce) cans Rotel tomatoes and green chilies
1 ½ cups frozen corn kernels, thawed
8 ounces shredded cheddar cheese (not pre-shredded)
Garnishes: 1 Roma tomato, diced and 1 green onion, sliced
In a skillet, cook sausage until done. Drain on paper towel lined plate. Wipe out skillet with paper towels. Return drained sausage to skillet and add cubed cream cheese, stirring until cream cheese has melted. Add both cans of undrained Rotel, thawed corn kernels, and cheese, stirring until cheese has melted. Pour into serving dish and garnish with diced tomatoes and green onion. Serve with tortilla chips.
Chicken Fajitas
2 boneless, skinless chicken breasts, cut in halves lengthwise
4 tablespoons olive oil
2 tablespoons fresh lime juice
1 teaspoon chili powder
1 teaspoon paprika
1 teaspoon onion powder
1 teaspoon garlic powder
1 teaspoon salt
½ teaspoon pepper
3 bell peppers, (red, orange, yellow), seeded and sliced
1 onion, halved and thinly sliced
8 flour tortillas
Garnishes:
Lime wedges
Sour cream or crema
Pico de gallo (recipe follows)
Guacamole (recipe follows)
Shredded Monterey Jack or Pepper Jack cheese
In a mixing bowl, whisk together lime juice, 2 tablespoons olive oil, chili powder, cumin, paprika, onion powder, garlic powder, salt and pepper. Add chicken to mixture, turning to coat. Cover and refrigerator 2-4 hours.
To grill, preheat grill to medium-high heat. Grill chicken 5-7 minutes per side until cooked through. Meanwhile, toss the bell peppers and sliced onions with remaining 2 tablespoons olive oil. Grill in aluminum foil or preferably a grill basket until vegetables are done. Squeeze lime juice over chicken and vegetables. Slice chicken and serve with garnishes.
To cook in a cast iron skillet, heat the skillet over medium-high heat. Add chicken and cook 5-7 minutes per side until cooked through. Remove to a plate and tent with foil. Toss the bell peppers and onions with 2 tablespoons olive oil and cook in the skillet until done. Squeeze lime juice on the chicken and vegetables. Slice chicken and serve with garnishes.
Pico de Gallo
1 pound tomatoes, diced
½ medium onion, finely minced
1 jalapeno, seeded and finely minced
½ cup cilantro, minced
2 tablespoons lime juice
½ teaspoon salt
¼ teaspoon pepper
Combine all ingredients, tossing to combine. Cover and refrigerate for at least 30 minutes to let flavors meld.
Guacamole
3 ripe avocados
3 tablespoons lime juice
1 medium tomato
½ medium onion, finely minced
½ cup cilantro, minced
2 jalapenos, seeded and finely minced
2 cloves garlic, minced
½ teaspoon salt
¼ teaspoon pepper
¼ teaspoon ground cumin
Cut tomato in half and squeeze as many seeds out as you can. Chop tomato. Peel avocados and seed them and then place them in a bowl and mash them to desired consistency. Add lime juice, tomato, onion, cilantro, jalapeno, garlic, salt, pepper, and cumin. Stir to combine and taste for seasoning.
Street Corn Dip
1 block cream cheese, softened
¼ cup sour cream
1 clove garlic, minced
1 tablespoon favorite hot sauce
1 tablespoon lime juice
1 cup shredded pepper jack cheese, divided
2 cups frozen corn kernels, thawed
2 ounces Cotija, crumbled
½ jalapeno, seeded, minced
1 tablespoon red onion, finely minced
½ cup cilantro, minced
In a blender, blend cream cheese, sour cream, garlic, hot sauce, lime juice, and ½ cup pepper jack cheese. In a bowl, combine cream cheese mixture with corn kernels, Cotija cheese, jalapeno, red onion and cilantro. Pour into baking dish that has been sprayed with non-stick cooking spray. Top with remaining pepper jack cheese and bake in preheated 350-degree oven for 20 minutes. Serve with tortilla chips.
Salsa
2 cans diced tomatoes, preferably fire roasted
½ cup onion, chopped
1 jalapeno, seeded and chopped
1/3 cup cilantro, chopped
2 cloves garlic, chopped
1 tablespoon lime juice
½ teaspoon chili powder
1 teaspoon ground cumin
1 teaspoon salt (more to taste)
Combine all ingredients in a food processor and pulse to combine. Taste for seasoning. Pour into a bowl and cover with plastic wrap. Refrigerate for at least 30 minutes to allow flavors to meld.