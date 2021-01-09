Mike Tasos: The Happiest Place on Earth a miserable experience

Before you invest any time in reading this column, here’s a warning: some of you are going to be really angry.

Trying to stay positive has been a Herculean task. Finally, I can no longer stay silent.

There’ll be little neutrality here. Middle ground went “Poof,” like the genie in Aladdin. Bring to mind your nastiest villain — Darth Vader, Captain Hook, Cruella de Ville — and you might lump me in there.

My views on the subject, based on recent events, have made me do a 180. Respect for me will go out the window. Friendships will be lost. I might even get a “How could you?” or “Shame on you!”

And that’s from my family!

I’ve changed camps. I’ll not be swayed. I might be disowned at home. And this has nothing to do with those chuckleheads who get rich while holding a political office. We’re stuck with them for a while.

After years of drinking mouse-eared Kool Aid, I have had an epiphany: I hate Walt Disney World.

Recently, after the Disney machine laid a pity party of deception on me, I wanted to help the Florida economy. Greg cashed in a two-year-old promised graduation trip, and it was “off we go,” just like Peter Pan heading for Neverland.

At Hollywood Studios there was plenty of pre-visit deception. The crowds were small. The pandemic had been devastating. Disney can’t be hurting. Falling for that line is like believing you can win at 3-card Monte.

Disney doesn’t have rides, rather they are called attractions. There’s nothing attractive about being subjected to this clip joint.

It defies belief that you’ll fork over a mortgage payment with 90-minute waits being the order of the day. I was taken for a ride, all right. Just like the one Carlo Rizzi took after his meeting with Michael Corleone.

Only instead of a garrot around the neck, Walt and his boys made me an offer I should have refused.

The new Star Wars-themed are, “Galaxy’s Edge,” is like being on I-85 at rush-hour in the old days. You’re in a sardine can, with no escape.



