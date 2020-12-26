Mike Tasos: Woman who tried to ruin our Christmas got her comeuppance

I know, I know. The Christmas season is usually a time for joy, giving, warmth, family. But it seems those in charge are hell-bent on ruining the show. There’s a shortage of good memories and laughter.

Since Thanksgiving, instead of “Joy to The World,” a lot of us were queuing up “Where Are You Christmas?”

You are reading this post-Christmas. Hopefully, you’ve done the dishes and tossed out all the wrapping paper, ribbons and bows. We’re moving forward, ecstatic to welcome a new year.

I’ve been thinking about all the well-deserved rotten press 2020 has received. I feel no pity for the year that started out so promising. Think about a year ago: We had visions of it being a dandy. Why, it was to be so good that we even got an extra day.

The year 2020 suckered us in and then gave us a low blow/eye-gouge combo.

Sinatra would be judged a blue-eyed imbecile if he even thought about singing: “It Was A Very Good Year.”

Forget about all the devastation brought on families, churches and businesses. I imagine 2020 sent motivational speakers to the bread line.

No more columns for you, 2020. This is sayonara and adios. I’ll take my chances with 2021.