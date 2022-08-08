Column: My mission is to keep your community informed and out of the news desert

I am not the editor of a newspaper and shall always try to do right and be good so that God will not make me one. - Mark Twain





I must’ve been really bad because he just made me editor of three of them.

(Some of my younger friends have recently told me I need to “text younger,” so if I was on my phone, this is where I would insert an LOL and a laughing emoji to indicate that was A Joke.)

After seven years with this media organization in a couple of different newsroom managerial roles, the powers that be have chosen to let me run all three of Metro Market Media’s newsrooms, and I couldn’t be more excited — and maybe a little bit anxious.

I’m excited for a variety of reasons.

On a personal and professional level, if we go back to my first gig as a columnist for the Towers High School Oracle in 1985, I’ve been doing this newspaper thing off and on for nearly 40 years, so I’m glad to finally reach what for many print journalists is the mountaintop.

But on a deeper level, I’m excited because I believe in these papers and what they do for their communities, which is why I’m also a little anxious. I really want to do a good job for you, the reader.

Over the years that I’ve been in journalism professionally I’ve watched many of my colleagues go on to bigger things. Some of them wound up at The Associated Press, The Washington Post, The New York Times or similar high-profile outfits. While I’ve daydreamed of that occasionally, I never really considered it a goal because I’ve always felt more at home at community newspapers.



