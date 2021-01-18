Dick Yarbrough: Requiem for the woman who shares my name

She wasn’t thrilled when I told her I had been invited to write an occasional column for a local publication.

After more than three decades in the Bell System and three arduous years as part of the staging of the 1996 Centennial Olympic Games, she thought it time to enjoy a long-awaited retirement. But if I did choose to embark on this new venture, there was one non-negotiable condition. I was never to use her name in print. She wanted anonymity.

The occasional column in one paper soon became weekly. The one paper turned into some four dozen newspapers across Georgia and at last count some 1,500-plus columns.

True to my word, I never revealed her name. Instead, she became The Woman Who Shares My Name. Her efforts to feed me broccoli and my creative ways of avoiding it became the stuff of legends. So much for anonymity.

Today, I break that long-ago pledge. Jane Yarbrough was her name and as I write these words she is with the angels, having succumbed to a relatively brief illness and a merciful passing the week before Christmas.

Ours was a romance that began in high school. It started innocently enough. We were good friends who shared a few classes together. I needed a date for our school’s Valentine Ball and she agreed to go with me. That was it. Or so I thought. Who would have guessed this would be the start of a partnership that would span six decades.

To say it was all hearts and flowers would be incorrect. I can’t imagine two more different personalities being joined together in holy matrimony.

I was aggressive. She was passive. I was ambitious. She was practical. I was a risk-taker. She avoided risks.

I was all about career. She was all about home and hearth. Then God did one of His miracles. She managed to eventually tame my wild side. I brought her out of her shell and watched her blossom into a graceful, confident woman.

I’ve told the story often but it bears repeating. In high school, she was a member of the National Honor Society and definite college material but because of the times in which we lived, most young women didn’t go to college then. They were expected to become secretaries and/or housewives. She did both and did them well but there was something missing in her life.



