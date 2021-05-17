Opinion: Forsyth County Schools’ Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Plan

In February 2017, Forsyth County Schools’ accreditation was renewed by AdvancED.

The comprehensive review of our school district included six months of self-study and a three-day visit by the review team that included observations of classrooms and interviews with students, staff, parents/guardians and community members. Proudly, we received many commendations.

As is true with most accreditation reviews, we also received a couple of recommendations to help us improve. In the spring of 2017, our school system embarked on a new five-year Strategic Plan. It was logical to include the recommendations made by the accreditation team and align them with our new plan.

With our growing diverse population of students and families, the accreditation team recommended that we create a Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) Plan that would ensure that all FCS students and families had a sense of belonging, respect and acceptance in our schools and in our community.

It was also recommended that we enhance our mentoring program to ensure that all students had access to a caring adult who was vested in the personal growth and well-being of our students.

It was clear from their interviews with stakeholders that not all students and families felt a sense of belonging in the FCS family, and not all students had support socially, emotionally and academically from a caring adult.



