Ronda Rich: Early morning kitchen conversation

Oh, the things a child can learn when she hears a conversation between her parents.

It was early summer, when a misty dew glistened the grass, the cows grazed in the pasture, and the colorful birds flittered around the porch, singing happily like an old Disney movie.

I was seven.

Dressed for a day of romping and reading among the maple trees by the creek, I wore shorts and a homemade shirt, my long hair divided into pigtails and my feet, as always, bare. From May to October, my tiny feet were stained in the stubborn red of the Georgia clay.

Mama, an unflappable mountain woman, didn’t mind. She’d look at my evening bathwater, colored by the day’s dust, shake her head at the sight of my feet, then hand me a bar of Lava soap. “Scrub ‘em as good as you can. It’s a good thing you wear socks on Sundays.”

With a book clutched under my arm, I was starting toward the screen door and my day’s adventure, padding through the living room when I heard the hushed serious tones that lifted up and drifted from the kitchen breakfast table.

I stopped to “ease drop”. This is what country kids do — we ease in quietly to listen covertly to conversation. City kids eavesdrop. No one realizes the skill it takes to eavesdrop.

My parents never fought. They argued or disagreed but there was never any shouting, name-calling (except for Daddy calling Mama “stubborn as an old farm mule”), or ugliness. Mama, on rare occasions, would drop a tear or two but mostly she pouted and Daddy stewed. Then, after a day or two, one of ‘em said something kindly to the other and all else was cast into the sea of forgetfulness.



