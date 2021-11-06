Ronda Rich: As the fiddle played

It was on a sunny October Saturday afternoon.

There in the café of Nashville’s Country Music Hall of Fame, I dined with my dear friend and mentor, Don Light.

He was on the Hall of Fame’s board and had invited me for a special tour around the new, fancy museum downtown. This was years ago after it had moved from its decades-long residence on Music Row.

I don’t remember the exhibits that day – other than a fancy Cadillac once owned by Webb Pierce—as Don Light (I always called him by both names) escorted me, enlisting an archivist to provide historical detail. But this I remember vividly:

In the café, I was delighting in the most perfect sandwich I’d ever tasted — pimento cheese, fried green tomatoes, and crisp bacon — while a fiddler stood near our table, playing a Merle Haggard ballad. Then he segued way into a mournful playing of Elvis’ American Trilogy, as arranged by the masterful songwriter, Mickey Newbury.

A man cautiously approached our table. He stopped three feet away.

“I’m sorry to bother you,” he began then, smiling, asked, “Are you who I think you are?”

A sinking feeling of embarrassment filtered over me. “Oh no,” I groaned inwardly. I dreaded the next awkward moment for us both. Don, soft spoken and gentle always, set down his coffee cup and looked curiously from the stranger to me. I’m sure he dreaded the embarrassment, too.

“I’m not anyone,” I replied bashfully. “I’m not a country music singer.”

He shook his head. “But are you…” he paused. “Ronda Rich?”

Don Light and I were speechless. Finally, I found my voice. “Yes, I am.”

The man smiled broader, relaxed his shoulders and moved closer. “I thought so. I’m a big fan of yours. I read your column every week in the Athens Banner Herald.”

His name was Robert Hale and, in the albeit too brief time I knew him, he became a friend.

He made a difference in my life and increased my depth of knowledge.







