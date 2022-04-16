Ronda Rich: Let us remember why we celebrate Easter

When I was 7, I participated in my first Easter egg hunt. I was in the first grade.

This I remember vividly: It was the perfect spring day with an abundance of new green leaves on the massive oak in the front of our schoolhouse.

The sky was gentle blue. I wore a pale yellow, cotton dress with a sash tied in a bow. Mama had made it and she trimmed the neck and short, puffed sleeves with dainty lace.

Parents lined up to watch. They were the mothers tasked with bringing the cupcakes and ice cream for the party.

It was, perhaps, the day that I learned about competition and how joyous it could be.

I did not find the most eggs but I found one of two prize eggs. It was pale pink and filled with tiny candies.

I kept it until I was in the fourth grade when I was too big for any such thing.

Besides, that year, I won the spelling bee and the awarded book, along with a certificate for first place, became my new reminder of the fun of competition. Especially when you win.

The reason I had never been to an Easter egg hunt is that it took a long while for our mountain people to participate in such frivolous pursuits.

The only holidays celebrated when my parents were growing up were Easter and Christmas, religious holidays for special worship.

They did have pine Christmas trees, dragged from the woods, and a church play starring Mary, Joseph, and baby Jesus.

Easter was a somber but happy day. It recognized the day that Jesus rose from the grave and declared victory over death.

But Easter eggs? No.



