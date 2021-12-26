Ronda Rich: Let’s aim for more kindness in 2022

As a child of the gothic Southern Appalachian mountains, the screeching echoes of hard times and the bristling sound of the departure of love ones have been constant bellows in my ear.

I am no stranger to sorrows that settle deep in the bones’ marrow or tears that flow from deep hidden places in my heart.

In the past year, Death’s Angel has visited too many times. Church after church, grave after grave, scripture after scripture, our tears have left a trail that turned the hard dirt into a puddle of soft earth that threatened to give way under the weight of our being.We are not alone. Many have suffered similarly. We often saw the same faces as the organ music played mournfully and we took our seats among the bereaved.

Through the struggles, the heartaches, the downturns — and even the joys and triumphs — it has often occurred to me, the urgent need for increased kindness, understanding and patience.

It is not a resolution. It is a determination. I have already begun. I take a moment to talk to strangers in grocery stores about football teams that win. And those that lose.

When the phone company sends a bill that is five dollars too much, I ask, “is it worth the aggravation? The strain of my voice?” And since it has been years of one problem after another with the same company, the word “thieves” often, unbecomingly, slips into my complaints.

I am increasingly kinder with my judgments. I have made enormous progress in not holding folks accountable if they lack Daddy’s forthrightness; Mama’s common sense; Pawpaw’s unyielding faith; or my nephew’s unerring work ethic and keen eye for managing a dollar bill.

To the best of my ability, I will not score today’s libraries against those of my youth or librarians against the literary geniuses who so skillfully guided me through the Dewy system.

Myra Taylor, Ann Dayton and “Miss Jean” Gilreath were platinum standards, each invested in, not only in the good of library visitors, especially youth, but in the world itself. They spoiled me, for I never asked a question that she could not answer.



