Ronda Rich: My family has some great storytellers

Almost everyone thinks they’re a storyteller and that there’s little to retelling something seen or heard.

This is not true. Our unique ways of telling stories are born in us. Believe this by watching babies and toddlers in how differently they express themselves.

When my nephew, Rod’s son, Tripp, was 2, he visited our house for a birthday party. No sooner had he come in the front door than absolute chaos broke out.

Mama — Tripp’s beloved babysitter — dropped to the floor from the power of an aneurysm. My sister and I flew into panicked reaction. She ran to Mama. I called 911.

As the minutes dragged and we waited for the ambulance, I looked up the staircase. Four steps from the top, Tripp sat with his hands folded in his lap. He wasn’t upset. Yes, concern was in his eyes but more than concern was curiosity.

He studied every movement, watched every tear that fell and listened to each word uttered and the desperate prayers pleaded.

At 2, he was seeing the first story he would ever tell and, instinctively, he knew to gather the words, actions and emotions. He will remember always. That day he learned that to be a good storyteller is to first recognize a good story.

I rise up from a family of incredible storytellers. That’s the Appalachians in us. The Scotch-Irish.

If you join our family Sunday dinner table, bring your best game. You will be sitting in the midst of people who are more than award winning storytellers — just about all of us have won some award for storytelling including 15-year-old Zoe who won $50 for her essay on Veterans Day — we are passionate. Just as Van Gogh chose carefully the colors and textures he painted, we choose carefully the colorful imagery and the textured language we use.

My husband, Tink, has been nominated for numerous Emmys for primetime writing. He won one. If you ever want to see it, we’ll dig it out from behind the fireplace tools but we’ll have to wipe away the firewood ash and dust. He’s proud of the win but it also set the bar higher so he works every day to be better.



