Ronda Rich: My parents raised me to be a responsible woman

“Did you have any raising at all?” Tink asked jokingly. This question comes up fairly regularly.

He truly was teasing because he often expresses admiration for my parents whom he never met and often says, “I can’t wait to get to heaven and meet Ralph and Bonelle.”

He is correct, though. The rules of my raising were loose and mostly non-existent. But I always had an inner compass of sorts that kept me well behaved and mindful of how I should act.

The rules — if you want to call them that — consisted of clean underwear daily, church any time the doors open, out of bed in the morning the first time Mama came to the door, respectful manners (children are to be seen and not heard), and good grades.

Other than that, I pretty much roamed freely.

This was probably owing to the fact that I was what they called in those days “a change of life baby.” I was unexpected but joyful news. They always said that with warm conviction.

Oddly, Daddy and both of his sisters all had “late in life” babies. One sister, in fact, was hospitalized with what the doctors woefully called “a big tumor” when all a-sudden, she delivered a baby boy and stunned them all.



