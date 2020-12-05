Ronda Rich: Oh, how I admire author Catherine Marshall

When I was barely out of college, I wound up working as a sports reporter for a newspaper in Washington, D.C.

There are many things to recall of my time there such as the occasions I strolled to the Kennedy Center and watched old movies in its small theater or the day that my friend, Debbie, and I were kicked out of the White House by no less than the Secret Service.

Those are stories for another time.

Today is about bestselling author Catherine Marshall.

In a jumble of memories, it is hard to recollect when I first learned about Mrs. Marshall. Mama talked often of the book, A Man Called Peter. I saw the movie first then, years ago, read the moving true account of an Agnes Scott College co-ed who met the dashing Scottish pastor of the Decatur Presbyterian Church, married him and followed his path as Peter Marshall became the chaplain of the U.S. Senate.

When Dr. Marshall died unexpectedly of a heart attack at 47, his widow turned grief into a best-selling book which became an Academy-nominated movie in 1951.

I was blessed to have several wonderful English teachers who led me down the joyous path of reading and writing: Mrs. Kathy Lovett, Mr. Larry Hendricks, Mrs. Peggy Moore and Miss Sherry Garrison. I am here today because they were there.

Mrs. Moore’s classes had luscious reading lists which included the Bronte sisters, A Separate Peace and Silas Marner. We were given many titles from which we could chose for extra credits, in addition to our mandatory reading. From that list, I chose a thick book called Christy, written by Catherine Marshall.