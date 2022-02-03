Ronda Rich: Our respect for farmers runs deep

Every person in America ought to spend one day, getting up hay. Just one day.

On a blustery, dusty day when the sun burns the ground to 100 degrees and the air is almost too thick to breath.

In an old truck without air conditioning or radio. Or walking behind the baler, tossing 50 pounds of dead grass onto the truck.

Or driving the worn-out tractor with a baler attached to it that keeps chewing up the twine. Then it breaks down and the tractor store folks say, “We’ll have to order it. Be here in two days.”

Every person from Wall Street to a Hollywood studio lot should try getting up hay when a rain cloud has to be outrun and there’s no time for even a sip of water. When the hay has been cut, waiting to be baled and a thunderstorm will ruin what the sweat of their brow has sowed.

One day in a blistering hayfield under any conditions will teach the hardest heart as to why farmers are people of faith.

Why prayer is sometimes all that will work because no matter how diligently they turn their hands, it’s out of their hands many times and in the hands of the Lord.

When John Tinker came to the rural South, he knew mostly about suburban life and studio sets filled with facades — the front of a building only with nothing built behind it.



