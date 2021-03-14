Ronda Rich: Our world is not Hallmark pretty

For almost nine months, I ran and worked the Rondarosa alone after Tink found himself locked behind closed borders in Canada, producing a new season of the Hallmark smash hit, “When Calls The Heart.”

In wading boots, I crawled into the east fork of the river and repaired a barbed wire fence that kept the horses from wandering away. I was soaked from head to toe when I was finished but the job was accomplished.

As the heat rose up from our Massey-Ferguson, I bush hogged pastures in the July sun. I couldn’t decide if the tractor’s engine or the Georgia skies were hotter but, combined, it was a miserable experience.

When our master suite wound up painted in the ugliest white created by man – I was, against my better instinct, talked into it by experts – I took on repainting the entire suite (except the walk-in closet. I refused to tote out all those belts, scarfs and shoes again).

For six weeks, I sidestepped ladders, kept paint bushes in the fridge (this makes them easier to re-use) and tried to paint at least 30 minutes a day.

During this time, Tink called regularly or checked out my progress by video chat.

“Call the painters back,” he said repeatedly.

“I will not,” I replied with the Appalachian stubbornness that is a trademark of our people. “Do you know how much painting costs? I will not pay that again. This is my fault and I will fix it.”



