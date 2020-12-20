Ronda Rich: Remembering the best Christmas gifts

There he was, every day, standing outside his special learning class, watching as high school teenagers streamed the hall into our fourth period classes.

He was on the smallish side for a junior high student. His orange-red hair was thick and freckles covered his face. His green eyes were serious, almost mournful. He rarely smiled and spoke even less.

Ricky, as I learned was his name, was in the classroom across from my 10th grade home economics class. He always leaned against a locker, studying the other kids who were laughing, joking and hurrying. Ronda Rich Something about him softened my heart to its very core so I stopped daily to speak to him, trying for conversation.

He would shyly drop his head and murmur a word or two. I thought I was getting nowhere with him but still, I persisted. Especially when I noticed his solemn eyes flashed a bit of light when he saw me coming and he’d smile slightly.

Still, I didn’t know how Ricky felt about me until the last day before Christmas break that year. When I sauntered down the hall, toting my books, I didn’t see him. That was unusual. I went into class and set my things on one of the long tables where six of us sat. I picked up my knitting supplies and prepared for class to start.

My friend, Lisa, nudged me and gestured toward the door. There stood shy Ricky, grinning broadly, and searching the room. I have thought often of the courage it took for him to come to that classroom of giggling girls.

He was dressed in jeans and a red, flannel shirt. When he saw me, his smile spread wider. He hurried over and thrust toward me a rumpled, small, brown paper bag.

Puzzled, I looked at him, not understanding. Finally, he burst out with “Merry Christmas!”

“Ricky!” I exclaimed. “Is this for me?”



