Ronda Rich: So thankful for support I received this year

A year when we all found ourselves particularly grateful for the helpfulness of neighbors and the kindness of strangers.

In the midst of uncertainty, Tink and I were enormously blessed. Last December, we were traveling I-20 West, toward our treasured Alluvian in Greenwood, Miss., when, somewhere near Birmingham, Ala., a text from his manager binged on Tink’s phone.

“Hallmark wants you to run ‘When Calls The Heart.’”

There was not a second’s hesitation from either of us. It’s one of the top-scripted shows on cable, it has a zealous fan base, and it is set in a small, 1918-era town complete with horses and dusty streets. Good, solid family drama.

By the time we headed East, toward home, somewhere around Talladega, Tink’s manager called to say the deal was done and everyone was excited.

No more excited than John Tinker who had spent our entire time in Greenwood, watching the previous seven seasons. His creative juices kicked into high gear and he became obsessed with storylines for Season 8.

By the time we arrived in Memphis, Tenn., for Christmas with Elvis and the Peabody, he was churning away at handwritten pages on yellow legal pads and spending hours in discussions with actors.

On February 24, he packed three suitcases — including his favorite coffee mug — and flew off to Vancouver, Canada, where the series shoots.

Three weeks later, we were video chatting when a headline popped up: Due to the coronavirus, Canada had closed its borders. He would remain there for the next eight months.

Though I joked that Tink was ensconced in a luxury high rise while I was bushhogging in the hot sun of a Deep South summer, the truth is he worked as hard as I did and was more equipped for his job than I was at running the Rondarosa.



