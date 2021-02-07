Ronda Rich: We need more Cary Grants

Last year, Tink finally, after several years of being asked, succumbed and agreed to speak at a yearly prayer breakfast held at the Beverly Hills Hotel for Christians who are in the television and movie industry.

It is held at the iconic Beverly Hills Hotel because a large auditorium or stadium is not needed. The group of Christians in the industry – particularly those bold enough to admit it – is rather small.

He accepted without telling me which brought me to a childish whine and foot stomping when he told me.

“Oh, Tink, I have a speaking engagement in Wilmington, North Carolina, that day. It’s been booked for a year. There’s no way I can go with you and I want to.”

My husband is clever. He has an identical calendar of my schedule so he knew that when he accepted it. He also, as he will readily admit, dislikes speaking in public and he particularly does not want to speak publicly in front of his wife who does it for a living.

“You did this on purpose,” I accused. “You knew I couldn’t go.”

At first, he denied it. Then, gradually, he admitted, “It’s hard for me to speak in front of people but it would be harder with you there. It’s so easy for you.”

Thus, off to the rural countryside near Wilmington I went and off to Beverly Hills went Tink. He knew many in the audience but some he did not know. Graciously, many formed a line, after the event, to compliment and thank him.