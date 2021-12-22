Sudie Crouch: My belief held firm the night I saw Santa

After one of the most heartbreaking years of my life, I am in sore need of some Christmas magic.



It has been hard to come by the last few years, maybe because I have allowed myself to get caught up in

Or maybe because my son is now at that age where Christmas isn’t so much about making lists and visiting Santa, but just giving cash or gift cards so he can get what he wants.

Christmas, much like the weary, tired trees the first week of January, has lost some of it’s twinkle and magic.

I think as we get older and let life get in the way it can be hard to find that excitement of Christmas. At least for me.

There’s been times over the last few years where I have found my own spirit weakening as I have felt like the real meaning of Christmas had been lost and that there had been pressure to do, be, and buy more had been in the forefront of the holiday.

Where had the magic I had during my childhood gone?

Even then, there had been a time I had started to question things.

“Why were some of my gifts from Santa in the bottom of your chifferobe last year?” I asked Granny about a month before Christmas.

“Because.”

“Because why?”

The old gal gave me a harsh side eye that normally would have shut me up, but I was feeling bold, brazen, and evidently had a death wish.

“Sometimes he delivers stuff early to help lighten his load on Christmas Eve, that’s why,” she responded with a huff. “I think the real question is why you were snooping around in the bottom of my chifferobe?”

Leave it to her to turn it around and put me in the hot seat.

Since my grandfather and I both had been searching for hidden candy, I said nothing, as it would implicate Pop and I was no snitch.

“I was wanting to find my old baby rings so I could see what my birthstone was,” I said.

Not a lie. I had hoped to find them in my quest, like some little chubby, curly haired Christmas gnome.

She accepted my fib and nodded. “I got them in the safe deposit box at the bank. But you stay out of my stuff, you hear?”

I nodded.

She regarded me over her sewing, pulling the needle through the quilt square. “Why are you asking about Santa? Do you still believe in him?”

I had heard things. I didn’t want to say what exactly, but let’s just say it was making me wonder.

“Yeah,” I said.

She raised a brow. “That’s good. When you stop believing, he’ll know. And he’ll stop coming.”

Since I had quite a few important things on my list, I was going to keep my doubts to myself.

“I believe,” I said simply.

“Good.”

The weeks went by and that conversation was completely forgotten.

Granny learned to lock her chifferobe and even hid the key from Pop, maybe knowing that he may have been involved in the previous snooping, or because she did have candy in there and didn’t want him to find it.



