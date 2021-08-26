Sudie Crouch: Anticipating a day of wallowing

When Mama turned 40, it was a bleak, dark day.

She stayed in bed all day and cried. Sobbed would be more accurate.

She wailed and moaned and took to her bed like some old movie siren, grieving a lost love.

Being an unsympathetic 12-year-old, I tried to comfort her by telling her she was getting closer to drawing her Social Security. This made her wail more.

My grandfather would peek in her room and laugh at her theatrics.

“Jean, do you think you’re even gonna make it?” he asked.

Her response was to roll over and moan, sobs heaving her skinny body.

“Is she going to be OK?” I asked Pop.

He laughed. “I reckon. She’s just being a bit silly.”

“Why is she crying?”

My grandfather shrugged. “Who knows? Forty ain’t that bad. It’s not that good either, but it’s not as bad as your mama is carrying on.”

With that smidge of wisdom, he went back to work.

I agreed with my grandfather; Mama was being silly. She was acting like this one birthday was so horrible, when she should have been demanding we get her a cake, buy her some poof, and celebrate her. Instead, she was acting like it was the end of the world. We didn’t understand her histrionics.

But you know who understood?

Granny.

I was shocked; I thought for sure if anyone would be having a fit about my Mama’s antics, it would be Granny.

Instead, the old gal seemed to have some empathy for a change.

“Is Mama OK?” I asked her in a whisper.

Granny didn’t answer right away, giving her response the proper weight.

“That depends on what you mean by OK,” she replied.

I was a kid; I had no clue. I just knew my mother, who normally was a willowy redheaded embodiment of kindness and compassion, was having a full-on wailing fest all because she had turned 40 years of age.

Did I need to plan on having my own fit when I turned 40? Was this an expectation of some sort?

In my mind, 40 was old. Ancient even. Of course, I was 12, so even 20 seemed old at the time.

I had no idea what this was all about or what caused it. I just knew Mama was having a royal fit and I was a bit disappointed she was using her day off to do so. I wanted to go to the mall.

“Do you think she will be OK?” I asked again.

Granny let out a long sigh like a pressure cooker releasing steam.

“She will be and she won’t be. She just needs some time. Leave her alone.”



