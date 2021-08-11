Sudie Crouch: Here’s to a new school year

Summer, as much as I loathe it, has gone by with lightning speed and while it felt like high school graduations were a nano-second ago, now I’m hearing how my friend’s children are starting their Senior year.

For so many of us, our Senior year was 30 years ago. Or more accurately this past spring marked that 30 year mark.

Of course, in my mind, the Class of ‘91 was the best one ever.

We had grown up during the ‘70s and ‘80s and the early years of the ‘90s felt so full of hope and promise of a bright future. It was the birth year of the internet and we had no idea how that would evolve.

I’ve been seeing some people saying they hope this school is a bit better than the last one.

Was it one or two? Honestly, things have run together so much the last 18 months that I am not sure.

And I can totally get that.

Our Senior year can be so special and it can really be tough when it’s not the year we want.

I know.

My 12th grade year was totally different than what I expected.

I had planned — and Mama had paid for — to take my senior year in absentia, with me completing the remaining credits I needed through the University of Georgia.

I had several reasons for wanting to do this, the main one being my grandfather had Alzheimer’s and it was getting progressively worse. He was in and out of hospitals and I wanted to be able to spend as much time with him as I could.

My plan was off to a smooth start, with me finishing most of my classes over the summer.

But, the first week when school started back, my mother received an unsettling phone call.

I had already tallied five absences —unusual even for my school skipping self.

I went to the school and found out that my in absentia year wasn’t going to be honored and if I wanted to graduate, I would need to get in class. And Mama needed to pay the tuition — money she had spent on the classes from UGA.

I didn’t know what to do.



