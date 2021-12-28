Sudie Crouch: Hoping 2022 will be gentle to all of us

Oh, 2022, I want to like you. I do.

I have a lot of hopes and expectations for you, but I am really keeping them to myself.

You see, on the last day of 2020, a year I was glad to see gone, I uttered the words, “The next year has to be better.”

And it wasn’t; not by a long shot.

The year 2021 brought a lot more of the negative things that were vintage 2020. As I told a friend, “The sequel to the horror movie is usually gorier than the first one.”

I don’t think I was the only one who had hoped for things to be different.

There was a collective holding of our breath as we turned the page on the calendar 12 months ago, as we hoped a small miracle would befall us and things would be back to what we had found to be normal.

Instead, we had a tumultuous year filled with more sadness and chaos.

I, for one, felt like I was on some wild rollercoaster as I navigated the extreme highs and deep lows of the year.

It was dizzying.

Others have expressed the same thing.

I was reminded, yet again, that sometimes we have to take the good with the bad, and as Granny would often remind me, when going through Hades, keep your head down and keep going.

By keeping your head down, you’re focused on your steps, making sure they are moving forward and that you don’t trip.

Sometimes the best way out is through, and that’s what we’ve all done recently. It’s been a matter of surviving rather than thriving, and trying to find our balance when everything around us is spinning out of control.

Keeping our head down also keeps us from making that eye contact with anyone else, where we may find ourselves having to acknowledge their experience, too.

Rather than keeping my head down this year, I am gently, cautiously wanting to lift my chin and take a peek around.

Knowing that in doing so, I am opening myself up to the possibility I will make myself a little vulnerable, too.

That’s OK.



