Sudie Crouch: How some of us survived childhood is beyond me

I was trying to find some old photos recently when I came across one of me sitting in the front seat of Granny’s old Oldsmobile.

“What were you sitting on?” Cole asked, looking at the photo.

“That was the car seats of the ’70s.”

He looked puzzled. “It was in the front though.”

“Yeah, it was.”

“Nennie thought that was safe?”

I paused.

The things that were considered safe back then would give most people nightmares today but were perfectly fine decades ago.

We didn’t know better, so we didn’t know to worry.

Each generation had its own things to worry about though, I’m sure.

Granny worried about me being a latch-key kid, something she made sure she affirmed to everyone I was not.

I worried about quicksand, thanks to cartoons and the tale that my great-grandfather had lost a donkey in some.

Mama’s worries were vast and covered just about everything; they persist to this day, as a matter of fact.

In hindsight, I wondered how some of the things that were considered safe back then passed muster.

Cribs contained lead paint. We ate things with mayonnaise that had sat out all day at barbecues and licked the beaters with the raw egg.

Advertisements presented smoking as cool.

Seat belts weren’t enforced and every parent thought the back area of a station wagon was meant to pile as many kids in as possible.

So things like car seats were totally off our radar.

The car seat I had looked like the same thing I sat on at the salon so Mama’s hair dresser could cut my hair; it would have done absolutely nothing to keep me safe if an accident had occurred.

Probably more dangerous was the fact I normally rode in the car with Mama, engulfed in second-hand smoke from her Virginia Slim 120s.

Add in the fact both of our clothing were probably very flammable and it was like a death trap on four wheels.

Lamar’s childhood was even more hazardous.

There were many days he would take off as soon as the sun rose and not come home until nightfall; sometimes, the next day.

With little to none adult supervision, he was running wild during the day, something that when he was a kid was normal.

He hitchhiked.

I can’t even wrap my head around a child — let alone a 9-year-old child at that — hitchhiking across town during any decade.

He had quite a few serious injuries, including being knocked unconscious when he ran into a tree on his bike. A couple of times.

Instead of taking him to the hospital to make sure he was OK, he was put in the tub, mainly so he wouldn’t bleed on the carpet.

He also had plenty of car rides with the windows rolled all the way up, embraced in a fog of cigarette smoke, as well as accidents on motorcycles when he was way too young to be riding.

He’s even been shot by an arrow.

Any time I’ve asked him how he survived childhood, he’d simply reply ‘with God’s grace.’

“Your guardian angel must be exhausted,” I replied.



