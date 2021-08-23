Sudie Crouch: The joy of puppy growing pains

“How’s Mia?” Mama inquires every day.



I respond with the same answer every time, too.

“Wild. She’s just wild.”

Wild is the only way to describe that German Shepherd puppy.

In just a few short months, she has become quite the taskmaster and letting us know she has her own ideas of how things need to go.

I like to think there was some kind of pupper conversation where Doodle told her she’d be the big dog when she got grown and Mia took that to heart. Of course, she was already a sassy little thing when I picked her out of the litter, showing her smarts at four weeks old as she seemed to understand her name and sticking close to me as if she was the one actually doing the choosing.

I’m glad we got her, too, because I am not sure someone who had never had a German Shepherd before would know what to do with this strong-willed, spirited pup.

Maybe it has something to do with the fact her name can also mean ‘spunky girl power’ even though I chose it because it means ‘beloved.’ Even the vet commented on her spunkiness during one of her puppy checks, which makes us wonder what she did.

“She probably barked if they didn’t tell her she was cute,” I said.

“They tell her she’s cute,” Lamar said.

“How do you know that?”

He looked at me. “They do. Trust me.”

But wild she is, especially when she wants attention.

And she wants attention from everyone.



