Sudie Crouch: Learning my love language cleared up a few things

My idea of romance is not exactly girlified.

Sometimes, that can be a good thing, since my husband is not exactly the most romantic either with his idea of woo being telling me he scrubbed the toilet.

Usually, it doesn’t bother me, but I have to admit there are a few times I wish things were a little more champagne and candlelight.

Have I mentioned this to him?

Of course, I have.

There’s been times I have wondered why he doesn’t seem to care about doing special things for me, then questioned if there’s something wrong with me.

I’ve been envious of women bragging about how their husbands got them big boxes of chocolates, jewelry, and bouquets of roses even though I don’t care about any of those things.

Why didn’t Lamar do more to show me he cared?

I complained about this once to the grand guru of relationships herself, Granny, and got smarted by her words. “Do you do anything nice for him?”

“Yes,” I said defiantly.

“Like what?” she demanded.

“I cook and I let him live,” I said.

She snorted. “Well, ain’t that nice. Did it ever occur to you that maybe he’d like something special?”

Truthfully, it hadn’t. I always thought Valentine’s Day was for women, a day where we’re supposed to receive gifts and be treated special. Yet, I hated all those commercial trappings.

Despite loathing those things, I still wanted some kind of semblance of them, even though Lamar was not the best when it came to shopping.

One year he totally forgot and I ended up with a bag of Hershey’s Nuggets and the next year it was a day late so he could get the candy 75 percent off.

Maybe I wasn’t giving him hints about what to get me or reminding him about Valentine’s Day. He always remembered my birthday though. Why was Valentine’s Day so difficult? Maybe it was my own fault because I would say it was a fake holiday and declared it silly.

Something I had done years and years ago as a defense mechanism, so I wouldn’t be disappointed when I didn’t get anything wrapped in red foil or covered with hearts.



