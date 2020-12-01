Sudie Crouch: Let the magic of miracles capture this holiday season

If you had asked Granny what her favorite holiday was, she probably would have told you any where she had her family with her.

Truth be told, I think she loved Christmas the best.

Thanksgiving was a highlight of her culinary skills — or rather all of the various methods she had of frying vegetables. But Christmas — Christmas was one she seemed to love the most.

“Christmas is for the children,” was her mantra when I was growing up.

“Did you not have Christmas until I came along?” I asked.

I was maybe 7 and thought the world revolved around my chubby self.

“We did. Your mama and uncle were the kids then,” she said.

“But weren’t they grown ups?” I asked, confused.

“They were, but they were still my babies,” she said.

If anything, Pop was her biggest kid when it came to Christmas.

Beginning with his birthday in October, the months that followed were a nonstop celebration that culminated with Christmas as a grand finale.

Every year, Granny made a big deal about what she was getting him, and took great strides to keep it a secret so he’d be surprised on Christmas morning.

We’d do our Christmas meal on Christmas Eve but saved our presents for Christmas day, spending the rest of the day eating leftovers and watching bowl games with the family that came to visit.

When Pop passed away, just 10 days before Christmas Eve, that was the last year Granny really decorated for the holiday.

Her tree had gotten smaller and smaller over the years he had Alzheimer’s, the spectacular baking was reduced, and the other traditions she — they — had enjoyed dwindled.

She was going through the motions, hoping to connect to some of those feelings of happiness and joy she had earlier. I don’t think she ever did though. She never seemed the same, and Christmas just didn’t feel right.

Then one year, she said she wasn’t putting up a tree. “It’s too much work,” she said.

It wasn’t that.

Trust me, Granny loved to do the most tedious things, complaining non-stop about how she was enduring the most grueling of circumstances to bring joy to us ungrateful heathens.

She lived for things that were too much work simply for that reason.

Her heart just wasn’t in it.

I told her we didn’t need a tree to celebrate and that was fine.

“Are you coming for Christmas?” she’d ask after I moved away.

I told her I would. She always asked if I was coming to see her every time I talked to her, but when she asked about Christmas, there was a different tone in her voice, and it was one that impressed me with how important it was for her.

Sometimes, Granny, Mama and Bobby would come to my house.

It was mostly to just all be together but it wasn’t the same.