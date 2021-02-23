Sudie Crouch: Now that I am ‘wrong,’ I can’t tell Mama she was always right

I wish I was 16 again.

Not so I can go back to the horrible things that were fashionable, or the drama that at the time seemed so much bigger than it was.

I do wish I could go back to having all of my friends in close proximity and being carefree to stay up all night talking on the phone or watching videos on Night Traxx on channel 17.

I also wish I had the money I had when I was 16. How a kid has more money than a grown up working full time, I’ll never understand.

Maybe it was the fact Mama paid for all that good stuff like food, school, clothes, insurance, lights, phone, car.

That had to be it. A pretty sweet deal if you ask me. All I had to do was live at home and all of that stuff was taken care of.

At the time, I didn’t realize she took care of all of those things, even when I was a monster. I thought some money fairy swooped in and took care of it with the wave of a money wand.

But no. Sixteen is apparently the magical age where you know everything.

I remember it well. I knew everything in the whole stinkin’ universe. All of it.

I was like Vanilla Ice -- if there was a problem, I could solve it.

Because my irrational 16-year-old brain was exploding with all kinds of clairsentient omnipotent knowledge.

When I was 16, I thought my own mama had to be the world’s biggest doofus.

How could she possibly know anything?

She wasn’t hip or cool. Of course, I wasn’t either but still; I wasn’t a parent.

She didn’t have a clue what was going on in my world and couldn’t possibly understand.

She’d tell me which ‘friends’ were enemies, what to be cautious of, things to do -- all of her blah blah blah rules. I’d roll my eyes and slam the door to my room and turn up the music to drown her out. She was clueless.

Sixteen was magical.

It’s also one where if you are a parent. you may find you love your child, but you may not like them a whole lot.

How my mama didn’t lure me into the car with the premise of taking me to a new mall and then drop me off in some deserted area, I’ll never know. But she didn’t.

She says I was a horrible human being when I was a teenager but, with grace, she adds, “It’s not your fault. All teenagers are horrible people.”

She may be right.

I don’t know all teenagers. I only know one.

And those I knew when I was a horrible teenager myself but gosh, we were all perfect in every way. We may have used far too much hairspray and contributed significantly to the hole in the ozone but we were flawless.