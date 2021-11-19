Sudie Crouch: Searching for the next best thing

I spent the first part of my life trying like mad to get out of the town I grew up in.

To me, it was boring, stifling, and felt like a dead end town void of opportunity and possibilities.

Any time someone asked me what I wanted to do or be, my answer was, “Anywhere but here.”

Every decision I made, every step I took, was to help move me away, off to some distant, unknown to me land where I would be free of the shackles of a small town, where everyone was in your business, and things never seemed to change.

I didn’t know how to describe where I wanted to live. In a lot of ways, it was a feeling more than a place. A sense of belonging, community, and a haven of sorts. All I knew was, it would be better than where I had been for the first 25 years of my life.

I’ve done that with a few jobs, too, always looking for something better. It’s largely why I job hopped most of my earlier life, bouncing from job to job, only staying a year or two before I hopped to the next one, in hopes of something more appealing. If you could see my resume you’d see my work history ranges from working as a criminal investigator to selling makeup, directing weddings, working in radio, and even a couple of salons.

Always in search of something that made me happy, fulfilled, and felt like home.

It also contributed to a greater sense of dissatisfaction. Nothing seemed to fill that void I was trying to close.

A few years ago, I commented on social media that wished I could move “home” — to the town I grew up in, a place I had romanticized in recent years, to be the only place I had known joy. Within an hour, one of my friends messaged me. “Girl, what are you even thinking? You know all we all talked about when we were kids was getting out of there.”

True. And once I did, I was glad to be free and in a new location.

It was short-lived though.

After the novelty of being in a new place wore off, I felt restless and ill at ease, like I was supposed to be somewhere else.



