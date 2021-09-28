Sudie Crouch: Standing at the edge of seventeen

Cole got beside her and grabbed candy to put in her bucket, and to make sure she had some of the good ones, he took some out of his own.

He has been my favorite sidekick, going places with me to keep me company when he was little, and now that he’s bigger, to make sure I’m safe.

With each passing day, I’m in awe at how fast time has gone. A friend once said the days were long but the years were short and I can understand that now.

He’s on the edge of 17, a year closer to being what’s considered an adult, where he’s straddling both worlds of adulthood and still being a child.

He may not like it when I still call him baby, but it doesn’t matter to me how old he is. In my heart’s eye, he’s still that little boy with the big blue eyes, looking up at me as he held my hand.

Watching your baby grow up is such a tough thing to do, too. There’s moments of just overwhelming pride at the person he’s becoming, and how he’s finding his own way and what he wants to do with his life. But there’s also those moments of fear, anxiety, worry, and anger when someone may wrong him.

Letting him fight his own battles has been one of the hardest things for me to do. Even when I know it can help him find his own strength as he becomes a man. My way of doing things is a lot different than the way he does, and sometimes I am amazed at the grace and way he handles situations.

It catches me off guard, sometimes, how quickly he’s grown and matured, almost like a magician’s illusion. You keep your eyes on it, but somehow they do a sleight of hand to pull the quarter out from behind your ear.

It was not that long ago he was going with me to cover sporting events, as my backup reporter, armed with his own little camera and notebook to write down the scores and take photos.

He loved every second of it, and expected to be taken for some kind of chicken afterwards, even though he had already racked up about $20 worth of snacks at each concession stand. I’d joke that I went in the hole on those days, but it was worth it.

We’ve played Battleship and Trouble for hours on end, and watched marathons of his favorite shows, with a bowl of Jiffy Pop and peanut M&M’s between us.

I am grateful that other people see what a great kid -— young man — he is, but it’s truly just who he’s been all along.

He’s been the easiest child to raise, and the only thing I can possibly think that we did, was we’ve just enjoyed every second of him. We’ve always been saddened when we heard some parents complain about their children, knowing those words can be so painful.

Instead, we’ve always tried to let him know above all else, he was loved unconditionally.

Maybe what those people are seeing when they comment on his kindness is not so much parenting but just love in action.

As he steps into this next year, I hope he carries that love and compassion with him always.





