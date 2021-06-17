Sudie Crouch: The parking lot pup’s pedigree finally revealed

Ever since I brought Doodle home eight years ago, we’ve questioned her breed.

One of the brothers at the feed store declared her a pittie when I showed him a photo.

“She’s a pitbull, girl,” he told me.

“I don’t think so,” I said.

He shook his head. “Nope, trust me. That’s a pittie puppy right there.”

The repair tech from the phone company was scared of her when she was a few years old, saying she was a ‘dangerous dog.’

Trust me, the only thing dangerous Doodle does is she will look at something real dang hard.

“She has moments she looks like a Rottie,” Cole stated.

She does.

Some moments, she has a Golden Retriever-esque look to her. After a bath, her fur will kind of curl up, too, even though she’s short-haired. It makes her look like a plush toy. And, there are times she looks completely like a pittie.

“We need to figure out what she is. I want to know what my dog is,” he said.

True. We usually said she was a pitbull mix because that’s mostly what she looked like and what others said she was.

Google wasn’t much help when we’d try to find images of different mixed breeds that we thought she may have been.

None of them were her color — she’s a soft fawn color, with white on her chest.

If you’ve ever had those caramels with the pure sugar center, that’s what she looks like.

Most of the ones we found looked bigger too.

Maybe it was because she was the runt of the litter and the only girl.

She can also make herself look bigger or smaller, depending on the circumstances.

When the ducks come up in the yard, she suddenly puffs up and looks humongous, but the rest of the time, she curls up in a tight little ball and looks tiny.

Cole downloaded an app that would scan her face and tell you what she was with a high degree of accuracy.

“Pitbull and either a Lab or a Golden,” he said.

We agreed with those results, but it only seemed to make us want more answers to be sure.

Was she really those breeds?

Why couldn’t they determine if she was a Lab or a Golden?

“Can we just get a DNA test?” Cole asked. “We’ve been saying for years we were going to do it, and we haven’t. We need to find out once and for all what Doodle is.”

So, I finally did it.



